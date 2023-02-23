Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Position Lowered by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. trimmed its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 96.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $52.98 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average is $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.27%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Articles

