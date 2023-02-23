FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,628,000 after buying an additional 1,292,960 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,878,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,981,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,008,000 after purchasing an additional 200,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,162,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE FE opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.02. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.