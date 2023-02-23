NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stake Reduced by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in NVR were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in NVR by 425,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 340,271 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NVR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,787,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 25.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,523,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,956.00.

NVR Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,057.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,936.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,503.99. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,500.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $89.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total transaction of $3,400,014.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,347.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total transaction of $3,400,014.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,347.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total value of $3,545,815.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,927 shares of company stock valued at $20,690,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

Get Rating

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

