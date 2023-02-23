Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,350 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,659 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,020,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,745 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,441 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $76.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $201,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,797 shares of company stock valued at $500,827 and sold 17,363 shares valued at $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

