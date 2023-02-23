Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 393 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total transaction of $68,401.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,137.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total transaction of $67,898.61.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $39,911.40.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $40,913.46.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total transaction of $38,950.38.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $171.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, SVB Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

