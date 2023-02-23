Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) CEO Joseph Zwillinger Sells 22,099 Shares of Stock

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $60,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Zwillinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Joseph Zwillinger sold 26,200 shares of Allbirds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $72,312.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Joseph Zwillinger sold 92,643 shares of Allbirds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $257,547.54.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Joseph Zwillinger sold 4,600 shares of Allbirds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $12,650.00.

Allbirds Price Performance

BIRD opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Allbirds, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $409.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIRD shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Allbirds to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Allbirds in the third quarter worth $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of Allbirds by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Featured Articles

