Gene Liu Sells 362 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) insider Gene Liu sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $59,668.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,906.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 14th, Gene Liu sold 238 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $43,028.02.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $169.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $321.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of -122.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

