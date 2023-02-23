Insider Buying: Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) Director Gary D. Owens acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 296,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Geospace Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEOS opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEOS. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,529,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 936,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 65,257 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 56.9% during the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 308,805 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 696,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 36,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Geospace Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com raised Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

