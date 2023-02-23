Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Director David S. Dury Purchases 5,000 Shares

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) Director David S. Dury purchased 5,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $36,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Intevac Stock Performance

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. Intevac, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intevac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26,482 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Intevac by 1,365.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 184,346 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Intevac during the first quarter valued at about $594,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intevac by 23.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intevac in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intevac Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IVAC shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Partner Cap Sec raised Intevac from a “valuation buy” rating to a “fundamental buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

