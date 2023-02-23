YETI’s (YETI) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on YETI to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Shares of YETI opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.48. YETI has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of YETI by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in YETI by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of YETI by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after purchasing an additional 122,810 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

