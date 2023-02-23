YETI’s (YETI) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on YETI to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.56.
YETI Stock Performance
Shares of YETI opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.48. YETI has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Institutional Trading of YETI
About YETI
YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.
