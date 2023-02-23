Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Acquires 400 Shares of Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.95 per share, with a total value of $51,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,511,116 shares in the company, valued at $586,219,524.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 38,237 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.62 per share, with a total value of $4,918,042.94.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 22,026 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,789,152.38.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.5 %

NSIT opened at $129.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $132.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 2.69%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth $358,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $750,000.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

