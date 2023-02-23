AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €34.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been given a €34.00 ($36.17) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.17) target price on AXA in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($36.17) target price on AXA in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays set a €32.50 ($34.57) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €33.30 ($35.43) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($34.26) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

AXA Stock Performance

EPA:CS opened at €27.81 ($29.59) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.89. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($23.54) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($29.46).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

