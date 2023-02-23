Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) Insider Peter Wallace Buys 106,794 Shares

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO – Get Rating) insider Peter Wallace purchased 106,794 shares of Ambertech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,164.53 ($18,044.50).

Ambertech Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

About Ambertech

Ambertech Limited distributes high technology equipment to the professional broadcast, film, recording, and sound reinforcement industries in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in Retail, Integrated Solutions, and Professional segments. The company distributes home entertainment solutions to dealers; distributes and supplies custom installation components for home theatre, and commercial installations to dealers and consumers; and distributes projection and display products for business and domestic applications.

