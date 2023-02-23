Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Julie L. Tyler Sells 260 Shares of Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $102.69 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $124.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $179.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.82.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

