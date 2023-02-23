The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Major Shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll Sells 7,000 Shares

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 7,000 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,521.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 711 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $3,199.50.
- On Wednesday, February 15th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 1,100 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $5,467.00.
- On Monday, February 13th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 4,800 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $23,760.00.
- On Thursday, February 9th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 12,600 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.
- On Tuesday, February 7th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 300 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,500.00.
- On Friday, January 27th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 2,457 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $14,742.00.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 11,182 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $67,092.00.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 3,110 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $20,463.80.
- On Thursday, January 12th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 10,000 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $65,200.00.
- On Thursday, December 29th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 1,746 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $11,383.92.
Real Good Food Stock Down 6.7 %
RGF opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $8.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Real Good Food Company Profile
The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.
