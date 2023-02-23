Elona Esq. Kogan Sells 5,951 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 5,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $24,577.63. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 166,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,004.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Seer Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Seer stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. Seer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seer in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Seer by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seer by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Seer by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Seer in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Seer

SEER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Seer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Seer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

