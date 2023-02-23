Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Donald F. Coleman Sells 562 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 562 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $21,159.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 516,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,451,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $39.49.

Get Intapp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Intapp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after buying an additional 462,248 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth about $6,428,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Intapp by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 240,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 144,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 417.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 123,782 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.