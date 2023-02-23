Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Donald F. Coleman Sells 562 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 562 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $21,159.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 516,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,451,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $39.49.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
