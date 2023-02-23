Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Taglich Brothers

Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Taglich Brothers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Permex Petroleum’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Permex Petroleum Stock Performance

