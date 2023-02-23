LKQ’s (LKQ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on LKQ. Guggenheim cut their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.
LKQ Stock Up 0.7 %
LKQ stock opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LKQ has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 148.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 417.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
