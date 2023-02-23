Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Kwok Hang Ng Sells 3,483 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $19,539.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,248.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 3,206 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $18,787.16.

On Monday, February 13th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $11,000.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $10,960.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $13,880.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $14,480.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $15,420.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $14,260.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $15,140.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $15,500.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $14,780.00.

Backblaze Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BLZE stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

BLZE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Backblaze by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 451,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Backblaze by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 77,154 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Backblaze by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 387,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 81,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Backblaze by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

