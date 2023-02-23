Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $978,777,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $793,975,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $266,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $154,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $143,144,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.80.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 0.4 %

RRX opened at $153.19 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $164.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.03. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

