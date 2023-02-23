Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 727 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 653.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE FCN opened at $163.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.81. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.36 and a 1 year high of $190.43.

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

