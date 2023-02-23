Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,778 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Progress Software by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 57.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $540,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $540,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $225,575.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,320.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,543 shares of company stock worth $2,487,492 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progress Software Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $57.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $58.48.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

