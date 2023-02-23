Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,572 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of R. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of R stock opened at $96.10 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $102.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

See Also

