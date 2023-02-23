Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of AXS opened at $61.20 on Thursday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.20. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

