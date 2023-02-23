Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Position Trimmed by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,153 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

NYSE ALEX opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.32. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 244.44%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

