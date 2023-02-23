Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Stock Performance

LSI opened at $121.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.86. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $151.76.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.11%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LSI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Stories

