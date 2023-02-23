Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,983,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 98.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $178.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 10.62%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $83,344.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,991 shares of company stock worth $1,014,900 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.40.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.