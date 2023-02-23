Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 305,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 128,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 24.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $137.04 on Thursday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $140.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.38 and a 200-day moving average of $117.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

