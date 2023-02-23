Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 873 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Qualys by 70.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Qualys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Qualys by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $596,966.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,774. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qualys Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $119.39 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.15 and its 200 day moving average is $128.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

