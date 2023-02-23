Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 78.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 24.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $242.69 on Thursday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $253.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Churchill Downs

Several research firms recently commented on CHDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.20.

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.