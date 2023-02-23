Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $11,863,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Pinterest by 2.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 21.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,319,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,753,000 after buying an additional 230,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:PINS opened at $25.14 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $3,685,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $14,769,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $3,685,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,860,523 shares of company stock valued at $45,814,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.