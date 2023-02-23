Shell Asset Management Co. Has $475,000 Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.18. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $51.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $522.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 74.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $42,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,044,270. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

Further Reading

