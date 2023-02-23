Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meritage Homes Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $88,588.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $88,588.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,283 shares of company stock worth $145,894. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTH opened at $107.35 on Thursday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.89.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.