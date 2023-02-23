Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,654 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 263.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Twilio by 125.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $176.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average is $62.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Twilio from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.59.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.