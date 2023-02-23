Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.09% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

NYSE:ETD opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $733.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.24. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $203.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

