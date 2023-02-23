Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $86.71 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $97.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,454.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $416,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,454.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $170,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,950.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,917,123 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.