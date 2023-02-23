Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 9,384 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,384 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 106,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 42.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.45. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $617.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.33 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

