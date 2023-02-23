Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 204,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 44,829 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 110,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 43.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STWD opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $24.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STWD. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

