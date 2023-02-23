Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 32,108 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,108 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NOW were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOW by 11.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 42,342 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of NOW by 797.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,028,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 913,890 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NOW by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,525,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,042,000 after purchasing an additional 398,800 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.64.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. NOW had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NOW from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

