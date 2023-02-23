Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Western Digital by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,959 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 37.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 23.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.23. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Western Digital to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

