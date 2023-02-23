MetisDAO Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. MetisDAO has a market cap of $160.23 million and $6.43 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $36.02 or 0.00151476 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,448,115 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,448,115.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 37.62724687 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $6,733,325.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

