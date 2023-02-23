WOW-token (WOW) One Day Volume Hits $1.58

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $293.93 million and $1.58 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0293933 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

