Wrapped Velas Reaches Market Capitalization of $55.66 Million (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Velas has a total market capitalization of $55.66 million and approximately $8,703.87 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Velas Coin Profile

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02414573 USD and is down -3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $19,472.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

