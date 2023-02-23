QUASA (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $100.66 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, QUASA has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $100.66 million and $121,899.47 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00043719 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00030125 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021029 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00216670 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,780.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0013403 USD and is up 24.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $122,858.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

