SelfKey Market Cap Tops $73.35 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 38.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. SelfKey has a total market cap of $73.35 million and approximately $87.44 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey token can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SelfKey has traded up 151.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SelfKey alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.30 or 0.00425715 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,709.99 or 0.28200141 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.