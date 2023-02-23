DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DOCU. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $60.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.61, a PEG ratio of 870.54 and a beta of 1.01. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $123.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,841,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,109.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 123.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.