DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DOCU. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.
DocuSign Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $60.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.61, a PEG ratio of 870.54 and a beta of 1.01. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $123.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,841,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,109.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 123.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.