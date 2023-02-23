Dero (DERO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $108,777.13

Dero (DERO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $4.34 or 0.00018270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Dero has a market cap of $57.85 million and approximately $108,777.13 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,780.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.18 or 0.00396044 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00092640 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.23 or 0.00648551 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.71 or 0.00583268 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00180188 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,313,596 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

