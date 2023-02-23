Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.81. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $51,330.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,970,692 shares in the company, valued at $23,668,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 24,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 520,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,818,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $51,330.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,970,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,668,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,100 shares of company stock worth $1,161,638. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.