Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.
Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.81. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.
