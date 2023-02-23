Morgan Stanley Upgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to “Equal Weight”

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $29.50. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Intel Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $105.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.78. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

